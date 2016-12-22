Ethiopia: Multifaceted Features of Federalism Across the Globe

opinion

Sources indicate that, almost two-third of the world population is governed under federal administration. While federalism is a political and administrative system in which two levels of government control the same territory and citizens, there are various types of federal systems in the world based on the respective country's historical, geographical, societal, political and economic factors and realities. In a federal system, laws are made both by state, provincial, or territorial governments and by a central government.

For instance, some countries established a federal system by considering the geographical situation with the aim of bringing about several states under one administration, while at the same time giving them autonomy to govern themselves.

In this context, the federal government has a mandate to deal with the national affairs such as defense, foreign, fiscal and monetary issues and policies. The states also have mandate to govern themselves based on their own constitution. The border line between each state is demarcated based on geography. Most western federal states adopted such system.

To mention but few cases for instance, the German federal system has its own historical perspective in which there were 38 states which come together in federal administration. Such type of federalism is said to be a form of integration. The people have similar history, culture and language and the system gives member states the autonomy to govern themselves.

On the other hand, others also form a federal system based on language. In this case, the Switzerland federal system varies from this system in that there are three language groups in the country which are used as the basis of the federal system. The Swiss people are an ethnic mix consisting mainly of native German, French, and Italian speakers, and most towns have two or even three correct names in those languages. Under Switzerland's system of federalism, the cantons and half-cantons exercise all the powers of government, except those delegated exclusively to the federal government.

Accordingly, the federal system preserve both individual and group rights so that can promote their culture and language. According to the constitution, each state can send its representative to be a candidate for presidency. If the president is elected from one language group, in the next round he/she will not be a candidate and the next round is rendered to the candidate from another group.

Like the United States, India is a union of states, but its federalism is slightly different. The central government has power over the states, including the power to redraw state boundaries, but the states, many of which have large populations sharing a common language, culture, and history, have an identity that is in some ways more significant than that of the country as a whole.

After the dis-integration of Soviet Socialist Republic in 1989, former members of the Union became sovereign states. During the communist era, the Russian Soviet Federated Socialist Republic (RSFSR) was the largest of the USSR's 15 republics. Accordingly, Russia adopted a federal system.

Russia is divided into 83 administrative units: 21 nominally autonomous republics, 9 territories known as krays, 4 autonomous national areas called okrugs, 46 regions known as oblasts, 1 autonomous oblast, and the cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg, which have federal status. The 1993 constitution grants the republics a greater degree of autonomy than the other administrative areas. The republics have special rights, such as the right to adopt their own anthems, flags, and limited constitutions.

In African context, there are several countries which adopted a federal system of government. Nigeria and Ethiopia can be mentioned as case in points here. Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, and is home to more than 100 million people with diverse language and culture groups.

As the country has several ethnic groups, it has also several states and its ethnic groups and states defined themselves by their language, cultural identity, religion as well as regions. The basis of the federal system in Nigeria is rooted during the colonial era. That time, the British colonial rulers imposed an indirect rule by exploiting the country's ethnic, religious and regional divisions for their own end.

But right after independence, the country found itself in chaos and civil war. The Biafra ethnic group, in the southern part of the country, waged war against the central government, seeking independence. Back then, the country's federal system was in its infancy level and failed to provide peaceful solution to the problem.

Even after the war the country passed through successive political upheavals and military coups. After the last dictator, Sani Abacha's met his natural death in the late 90's, the nation began to feel relative peace and stability. The_creation_of_new_states has been a periodic feature of Nigerian life since 1967.

In Ethiopian context, historically, the country had been ruled by absolute monarchs from the center. In its modern history, the county adopted a monarchical constitution and system where power is assumed by birth rather than by merit. Then after, the country pursued unitary form of government. Power was concentrated at the center.

In fact, the expansion of modern education led to the emergence of educated people who put the regimes under pressure to accommodate diversity through modern political system.

But the response of the system to their demand was repression. After the withdrawal of fascist Italy in 1940s and the restoration of the monarch instigated movements against the concentration of power demanding autonomous and self-rule. The Kedamay Woyane in Tigray and Bale peasants' movements in Oromia could be mentioned as cases in point.

However, the regimes' response was ignorance and repression. The new constitution introduced in 1955 brought nothing to the various political groups demand and citizens' rights and still the ultimate power also remained on the hands of monarch.

Finally, the popular movement ignited by the urban elites brought the downfall of the centuries old monarchical system though the movement was hijacked by the military junta. The military regime did not come up with any solution to address the centuries old demand of self-determination by the peoples of Ethiopia where it established unitary state in which power was concentrated at the center.

Nevertheless, the struggle of the people continued and after 17 years of fierce struggle the regime was toppled down by EPRDF in 1991.The new constitution ratified by the consent of the Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples 22 years ago, declared the restructuring of the country as federal political entity. Through federalism the nation enjoyed peace and stability in the past two decades.

The economic achievement witnessed in the last 15 years attributed to the prevailed peace. Now the country is structured in 9 federal states which have their own legislative, judiciary and executive branches which helps to practice self-rule. Each regions boarder was demarcated on the base on languages.

And this brought an opportunity to nation and nationalities to promote their language and culture. Currently as government announced the federal system face some challenges due to the aggravating rent seeking attitude, chauvinism and parochial mentality, addressing the problems is a timely task.