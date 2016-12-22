22 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogbeh Puts Poultry Farmers On Alert Over Bird Flu Outbreak

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, yesterday, put poultry farmers across the country on alert over the recent outbreak of bird flu in Kano State.

Ogbeh said poultry farmers should apply preventive measures to curtail any penetration in their farms by migratory birds from Europe and other parts of the world believed to be carriers of the virus.

He said constant changes in the strain of the virus made it difficult for a permanent solution, hence the best way to approach it remained preventive measures.

He said: "There is bird flu in Cameroon and in Europe now, they move from Europe to South Africa in the winter, they stop in the Adaeja river basin for days to rest before they move on.

"We don't have the vaccine yet, we are calling a meeting of all the Commissioners of Agriculture to take measures to control it because there is no vaccine yet.

"We are telling farmers to try and take measures to avoid the spread of the disease. The strain keeps changing, which is why vet doctors have not been able to find a solution to it.

"For now, only Kano has an outbreak and we are controlling it, we are making sure there is no movement of chicken from state to state."

The minister also lamented paucity of funds to compensate farm owners over the loss of their birds to the virus in 2015.

However, he promised that government would certainly come to their aid as there were moves in that direction.

"Unfortunately, those who lost chickens last year, we have not been able to compensate because we didn't have money. We are putting some funds together to help them out," he said.

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.