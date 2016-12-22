Ethiopia: 'We Continue Developing Renewable Energy Sources,' PM Hailemariam

Ethiopia is highly endowed with electric power potential that can be developed from water, solar and geothermal. Realizing the potential, the nation has been investing a great deal to cultivate the energy sources from wind, water bodies and the like.

In relation to the efforts undertaken so far, the country has increased significantly its power generation capacity since Gibe III Hydroelectric Dam began functioning. This highest Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) Dam increases the generation capacity of the nation by 234 per cent to raise regional power interconnection among the neighboring countries.

Gibe III is the third succession, part of a series of dams which include the operational Gibe I and Gibe II as well as the planned Gibe IV and Gibe V dams, Omo river basin. It was constructed at the cost of 1.5 billion Euro of which 40 percent was financed by the Ethiopian government while the 60 percent was secured from Commercial Bank of China.

Inaugurating this tallest Dam in the world, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said that apart from meeting the growing energy demand of the country, the Dam boosts hard currency earning from exporting energy to the neighboring countries. The Premier added the construction of Gibe III has now been successfully completed after tackling various challenges. "We continue developing renewable energy sources," he emphasized.

Noting the nation's fast tracking demands for more energy, the Premier said the government would aggressively work to raise the generation capacity to 15, 000 MW by the end of GTP II. The Dam is eco-friendly and allows downstream regulated flow all the year round. In addition, inhabitants would benefit from fishery and the accompanying infrastructural facilities undertaken in the area, said the Premier.

Ethiopian Electric Power CEO Eng. Azeb Asnake on her side stated that the completion of the project increases power supply both for domestic and neighboring countries; it would boost regional economic integration.

" The Dam has an installed generating capacity of 1870 MW with a 246m high Roller Compacted Concert(RCC) Dam. This categories it among the tallest dams in the world with RCC technology. Hence, this is an important millstone in the power sector as it almost doubles country's electric power generating capacity and RCC technology transfer to the country effectively," she added.

Azeb further said that utmost care and attention has been given in addressing the environmental and social impacts of the project at all project stages.

Due to this fact , the project has no adverse effect on the biodiversity and community's social livelihood. Instead it would enable the inhabitants in the vicinity to benefit from job opportunity, road infrastructure, schools, health services , spring development among others. It is also a manifestation of the country's tangible commitment to attain green development endeavor, as she pointed out.

Eng. Azeb elaborated that two distribution centers and 400kv transmission lines each measuring 300-kms have been installed to supply the power to the national grid.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Alemayehu Tegenu said that Gibe III is one of the country's biggest hydropower projects. "It was a unique project for it did not cause the displacement of the inhabitants. Besides, it has introduced modern farming system to the downstream dwellers. It will have a great contribution to the country's economic development too . Had it not been finalized and commence generating power a year ago, the nation could have fallen power supply in difficulties," he added.

Salini Impregilo Project Manager E. Zoppis said that it is the largest projects in its kind and the tallest dam in all over the world. "It will nearly double the generation capacity of Ethiopia. It will have tremendous impact and will be giving the possibility of having more reliable power for domestic industrial purposes."

He further said that the environmental challenges have been acknowledged and incorporated as part of this project. It discharges water and facilitates the natural flow of water during the rainy season. In-terms of environmental point of view, it is a sound project that has been very well handled and manged for now and for the future, he added .

There are enormous advantages for the surrounding villages. "We try to maximizing employment for the local communities. This power plant will have the possibility to supply power to Kenya . In the near future, it will have the possibility interconnecting the power system in Kenya and Ethiopia," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia La Yifan expressed conviction that the Gibe III would open window of opportunity for citizens creating various jobs. The Ambassador also praised Ethiopia government's political determination in bringing the mega project to completion. La Yifan noted the current power generation capacity would attract more investors from China, Italy, UK, India and Turkey in the manufacturing sector.

Gibe III, whose construction was commenced in July 2006, raises the national generation capacity to 5,000 MW.

According to Ethiopian Electric Power, electric power was officially introduced to Ethiopia in the late 19th century during the reign of Emperor Menillk II, around 1898. The first hydro power plant was built in 1912 at Akaki river to generate three mega watt an d supply electric power to small factories in Addis ababa . The power plant was named Aba Samuel after the Holley monastery in the vicinity .

Gibe III is situated in Southern Nation, Nationalities and Peoples State between Wolita and Dawero zones, 450 kilometers away south west of Addis Ababa .

The boundary and trans-boundry rivers of Ethiopia flowed downstream devoid of serving the nation to the extent they should. Estimates indicate that the nation has 45, 000 MW exploitable hydro-power energy source.

Gilgel Gibe III Hydropower Plant, which was officially inaugurated recently, stands as a living monument proving that the huge potential would light the rural and urban areas of the nation and beyond.