South Africa: Police Stations Will Remain Open During Christmas

Pretoria — The South African Police Service (SAPS) says reports circulating that police stations will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve are untrue.

The hoax media report, which has been widely circulated on social media, goes as far as quoting Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

Police on Thursday said the reports are "misguided humour, tasteless and misleading" and making a mockery of the important work performed by essential services, such as the police and the medical fraternity.

"The South African Police Service, in complete contrast to this report, has intensified its efforts to ensure that all in South Africa are and feel safe over the festive season.

"Countrywide operations were launched several weeks ago and there is no doubt that our communities have witnessed the heightened police visibility," police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer said.

De Beer assured South Africans that they will see blue across the nation over the coming weeks.

"Together with our counterparts in law enforcement and other essential services, we will not be resting and celebrating with our families; we will be out there preventing and combating crime and helping those in need."

Meanwhile, Phahlane will visit Attlyn shopping centre in Atteridgeville, Pretoria West, as well as the Mall of Africa in Midrand on Thursday.

The visits form part of raising awareness and educating the public about safety during the festive season.

Police said the visits to shopping centres, malls and complexes is an ongoing campaign during the festive season, with a focus on combined efforts by all role players to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors during this time.