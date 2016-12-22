22 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Somali State Leading in PCDP Intervention

By Haftu Gebrezgabiher

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and Pastoral Development announced that Somali state's Pastoral Community Development Program (PCDP) has proven to be effective and exemplary while the intervention in Gambella State was less productive.

Presenting programme assessment report at a media and communicators forum held December 16 -19,2016,the ministry noted that remarkable results have been registered in the areas of peace building, expansion of social services such as roads, education and health centers, ecological protection, electrification in the Somali State .

The state as well has been selected as the best performer in terms of implementing the ideals of federalism than Benshangul-Gumuz, Afar, the pastoral areas in Oromia and SNNP states.

Moreover, the Ministry also underlined that apart from weak political commitment in Gambella State, poor resource mobilization efforts have made the intervention to be ineffective.

Program Coordinator Seid Ummer on the occasion said that starting from 2003-2016, some 4,274 development projects have been undertaken to improve the living condition of the pastoral community, which covers 60 percent of the nation's landmass.

He also announced plan to execute 1,078 projects in Somali, Afar, Oromia, and SNNP States this year at a cost of 2,095,472.32 Birr. Labour and material contributions valued 27,791,770.15 Birr have so far been made by communities living in the respective states,he added. "Over half of the projects will be operational next January."

The coordinator added: " Out of the 12 million pastoral communities, 600,000 have become beneficiaries in the first phase of the program (2003-2008) . The second phase had also benefited 1.3 million people while 2.6 million pastoral communities will benefit in the third phase being undertaken at a cost of 225.2 million USD."

Seid further indicated that 4.5 million people would become beneficiaries by the end of the 15- year program.

Pastoralist Forum Ethiopia Executive Director Tezera Getahun said for his part 29 ethnic groups and an estimated 12 percent of the total population in the country are found under the pastoral system.

" As they are interdependent and interacting with natural resources , they are highly affected by drought and related hardship," he added.

Presenting a paper entitled 'Pastoralism at A Glance in Ethiopia', Tezera said since its establishment in 1998, the forum and its partners have registered significant performance.

Stating some of the tangible results , he said pastoralism has become a national agenda , pastoral institutions have been formed both at federal and state levels, the Ethiopian Pastoralists Day (EPD) has been recognized as a national day and the like.

According to IGAD study, pastoral areas in Ethiopia have 113 billion Birr economic value.

