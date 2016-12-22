22 December 2016

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Stats SA Warns Public of Scam

Pretoria — Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has warned the public against a scam where unknown individuals, posing as Stats SA officials, have been calling people asking for their personal information.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stats SA said the scammers request personal information such as one's identity number.

"Stats SA does not request identity numbers from respondents when conducting surveys. Whereas we may use telephone interviews to collect information for some business surveys, Stats SA does not conduct household-based surveys over the phone."

Stats SA urged the public not to divulge any personal information to anyone claiming to be a Stats SA representative over the phone.

All Stats SA fieldworkers carry identification cards.

To verify the identity of a Stats SA fieldworker, the public can contact 012 310 8600.

