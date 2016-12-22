Algeria: Redoubling Efforts to Catch Up With Emerging Countries By 2019

Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal called on Wednesday the economic operators to redouble efforts to reach the goals of the new economic model programme, and catch up with the emerging countries by 2019.

Sellal who inaugurated the 25th Algerian Production Fair (FPA) and visited a number of its pavilions stressed the need to diversify the national production and increase exports, notably towards the African markets, in a bid to meet the objective of the government programme.

The main objective of the government is "to be among the emerging countries after three years of the application of the new economic model," i.e. as from 2019.

"Our objective is clear: we have to find our ways into the African markets by proposing a high quality national production in line with the international standards," said the Premier at the pavilion devoted to the Industrial, electronic and appliance products.

At the pavilion of the Cement Manufacturing Group of Algeria (GICA), Sellal stressed the need to achieve self-sufficiency in cement in 2017, through the launch of all scheduled plants in Setif, Biskra and Adrar.

He announced that production of the future cement plant of Adrar will be exported towards Africa, notably Niger.

Concerning the pharmaceutical industry, the Prime Minister encouraged the Saidal group to produce other types of medicines so that it can meet the needs of the local market and export the surplus production to the Central and Western African countries.

In this regard, the group's representatives announced the beginning of insulin production from 2017.

Thus, Minister of Industry and Mines, Abdessalem Bouchouareb, said that out of the 21 drugs exported to Ivory Coast , 17 have been approved which enabled Algeria to increase its market share in that country.

About transport, Sellal invited "Tassili Airlines" officials to open new routes to Africa, so to become a regional company.

The Premier also visited the pavilion of the Defence Ministry, present for the first time with several production plants, in the mechanical engineering, the aerospace industry and shipbuilding.

Praising the quantity and the quality of its products, Sellal invited these plants to accompany the national producers to develop their products and have market shares inside and outside the country.

The 25th Algerian Production Fair, held under the theme "encouraging investment and protecting national economy," was marked by the participation of over 400 national companies operating in various sectors, and for the first time, the military industry.

The trade event has brought together 135 public companies and more than 280 private firms, presenting their products over an area of 16,500 m².