22 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mbale District Cao Arrested of Abuse of Office

By Joyce Chemitai

Mbale — The Inspectorate of Government on Wednesday arrested the Chief Administrative Officer of Mbale District, Mr Paul Walakira 46, and former Chief Finance Officer of Buvuma District, Mr Abdul Ssimwogerere, 43 over corruption charges.

According to the prepared charge sheet by the IGG, the duo faces four counts of causing financial loss amounting to Shs17.9 million.

Under count one, the ombudsman alleges that the duo between 2011 and 2012 while employed as chief administrative officer and chief finance officer of Buvuma District local government, irregularly processed and approved Shs16.5m to purchase a motorcycle very well knowing that their actions would lead to the loss of Shs1.9m to the local government.

In count two, the IGG contends that the duo in their respective employment capacities irregularly processed and approved payment of Shs14m for procurement of school desks for Buvuma District local government knowing that their actions would cause a financial loss of Shs5m.

Under the charge of abuse office, the duo is accused of having irregularly processed and approved payment of Shs50m for various transactions that caused a loss of18.6m to Buvuma District local government.

Mr Ssimwogerere alone faces two separate charges of embezzlement of Shs17.9m and the charge of false accounting where he is alleged to have furnished false returns of Shs30m which he allegedly received for procurement of a motorcycle and desks for Buvuma District local government.

