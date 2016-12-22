Angola: Namibe - Rainwater Damages Prehistoric Arts Sites

Moçâmedes — The rainwater and high temperatures have contributed to the degradation of the prehistoric arts sites in the southwest Namibe province, said on Wednesday in Moçâmedes city, the local director of Culture, Euracema Major.

The official said so when addressing the yearend greetings ceremony of the Ministry of Culture, thus adding that the 22 archaeological sites of the province are facing the same problem that is affecting the rock arts.

To reverse this situation, said the official, the Culture sector defends the need of hiring specialists to work in the conservation area of these world heritages.

According to her, in 2017 a team of experts of the Ministry of Culture Ministry is due to visit the Tchitundo Hulo prehistoric arts, which are running for its classification of World Heritage.