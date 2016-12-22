South Africa: CSA Launches Proteas Milestone Program

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced a new Proteas player milestone program that will recognise players for their achievements across all three formats of the game.

The milestone program is inclusive of both Proteas men and women players and will honour players dating back to the Proteas re-admission into international cricket in 1991.

"With CSA currently celebrating its 25-year anniversary, the milestone program has been conceived as an ideal way to highlight the excellent achievements of our men and women national players," explained CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"Depending on the individual landmark reached, players will receive either a quarter, half or full ounce of gold in the form of specially packaged 25-year anniversary Kruger coin.

"This is a small token of appreciation from CSA and our fans to thank our international cricket heroes for the great memories and excitement provided over the past 25 years. We look forward to establishing this program as a tradition to recognize the contribution of our players," concluded Lorgat.

CSA will commence with presenting the special milestone awards to recipients during the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The following tables illustrate the various milestones that will be recognised.

The Proteas men's national team:

TESTS:

Appearance

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 75

Third Milestone - 100

Runs Scored

First Milestone - 3 000

Second Milestone - 5 000

Third Milestone - 10 000

Wickets Taken

First Milestone - 100

Second Milestone - 200

Third Milestone - 300

Catches (Fielder)

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 100

Third Milestone - 150

Wicketkeeper Dismissals

First Milestone - 100

Second Milestone - 200

Third Milestone - 300

ODI's

Appearance

First Milestone - 100

Second Milestone - 200

Third Milestone - 300

Runs Scored

First Milestone - 3 000

Second Milestone - 5 000

Third Milestone - 10 000

Wickets Taken

First Milestone - 100

Second Milestone - 200

Third Milestone - 300

Catches (Fielder)

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 75

Third Milestone - 100

Wicketkeeper Dismissals

First Milestone - 100

Second Milestone - 200

Third Milestone - 300

T20 Internationals

Appearance

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 75

Third Milestone - 100

Runs Scored

First Milestone - 1 000

Second Milestone - 2 000

Third Milestone - 3 000

Wickets Taken

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 75

Third Milestone - 100

The Proteas women's national team:

ODI's

Appearance

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 100

Third Milestone - 200

Runs Scored

First Milestone - 3 000

Second Milestone - 5 000

Third Milestone - 10 000

Wickets Taken

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 100

Third Milestone - 200

Catches (Fielder)

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 75

Third Milestone - 100

Wicketkeeper Dismissals

First Milestone - 100

Second Milestone - 200

Third Milestone - 300

T20 Internationals

Appearance

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 75

Third Milestone - 100

Runs Scored

First Milestone - 1 000

Second Milestone - 2 000

Third Milestone - 3 000

Wickets Taken

First Milestone - 50

Second Milestone - 75

Third Milestone - 100

Source: Sport24