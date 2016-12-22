Photo: Capital FM

Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Selection Panel.

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel has recommended Tukero ole Kina and Wafula Chebukati for appointment as chairperson of the electoral body.

In statement to newsrooms, the Panel Chairperson Bernadette Musundi said the 'nominees emerged as the most suitable and qualified persons for the positions because they had the integrity, skills and knowledge to competently steer the IEBC in ensuring that next year's General Election are free, fair and verifiable.'

Both Ole Kina and Chebukati are advocates.

The selection panel will now send their names to the President who shall nominate one of them and submit his name to Parliament for vetting.

During the interviews, Ole Kina said he was best suited to replace Issack Hassan at the helm of the electoral body because he does not have a "tribal or any other alliances", saying he is only guided in his belief in God.

He further vowed to ensure the Commission enforces the right for people to vote for whoever they want.

"Elections need not be very expensive. I think technology doesn't fail. It's the way we approach it that makes it fail. The problem is getting the public to understand the processes and the politicians to accept these processes," he told members of the panel that vetted him.

The Musundi-led team also announced the selection of Zephania Okeyo Aura, Political Officer at United Nations, Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe, Abdi Yakub Guliye, Henry Kizito Okola and Transparency International-Kenya Chapter boss Samuel Kimeu as among the nine names to be considered for the post of commissioner at the poll agency.

Others nominated are Paul Kibiwott Kurgat, Boya Molu, Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina and Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya.

The President now has seven days to submit to the National Assembly for approval the nomination of one person for appointment as the chairperson and six persons for appointment as commissioner.

He shall thereafter, within seven days of receipt of the names approved by the National Assembly, by notice in the Gazette, appoint the Chairperson and the members of the Commission.