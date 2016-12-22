22 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya End the Year 89th in FIFA Rankings

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — After not playing any match in the month of December, Kenya's Harambee Stars stagnated in the latest FIFA rankings to end the year 89th in the world.

However, Kenya dropped one place in the African continent to sit 22nd but maintained its second position in the CECAFA region behind neighbors Uganda who will be competing in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and are placed 72nd in the world.

The slump is as a result of Zambia's three places rise to occupy 88th spot globally, one ahead of Kenya who have 395 points.

Africa's top five teams in the world remain unchanged with Senegal leading in position 33 ahead of Africa champions Ivory Coast who lie 34th,Tunisia who dropped one place (35) are the third best ranked team in the continent followed by Egypt (36) while Algeria (38) closes the top five best African teams.

In the world, Lionel Messi's beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of FIFA's world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named "mover of the year".

Argentina finish 2016 out in front of arch rivals Brazil to inherit the 'team of the year' title from Belgium, displaced from the FIFA summit by the Edgardo Bauza-coached Albiceleste in April.

In all the Argentinians won 10 of their 15 games, with one of their three losses coming in the continental showpiece on penalties to Chile in June.

France too lost their own continental showpiece in extra time to Portugal on home soil but were named mover of the year after gaining the most ranking points with 13 wins out of 17 games.

