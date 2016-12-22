22 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: MPs Approve Contentious Amendment on Election Laws

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The National Assembly has approved a contentious amendment which provides for a manual back-up system for the voting, transmission and tallying of election results which was strongly opposed by the Opposition.

The amendment sponsored by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman Samuel Chepkonga was passed during the Special Morning Sitting convened after a similar one was disrupted on Tuesday.

Opposition Members of Parliament stormed out of the proceedings accusing their Jubilee counterparts led by Majority Leader Aden Duale of bulldozing the change to the motion.

"The amendment has passed and CORD leader Raila Odinga should know that we must have elections next year," Duale told journalists after the amendment was passed.

The Thursday Sitting also passed an amendment to the Elections Campaign Finance Regulations that will allow candidates in the 2017 elections two months to submit a list of their campaign finance management committees instead of eight months.

Kenya

MPs Pass Contentious Election Laws

MPs have passed all proposed amendments to the elections Act. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.