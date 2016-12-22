Kenya: MPs Approve Contentious Amendment on Election Laws

Nairobi — The National Assembly has approved a contentious amendment which provides for a manual back-up system for the voting, transmission and tallying of election results which was strongly opposed by the Opposition.

The amendment sponsored by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman Samuel Chepkonga was passed during the Special Morning Sitting convened after a similar one was disrupted on Tuesday.

Opposition Members of Parliament stormed out of the proceedings accusing their Jubilee counterparts led by Majority Leader Aden Duale of bulldozing the change to the motion.

"The amendment has passed and CORD leader Raila Odinga should know that we must have elections next year," Duale told journalists after the amendment was passed.

The Thursday Sitting also passed an amendment to the Elections Campaign Finance Regulations that will allow candidates in the 2017 elections two months to submit a list of their campaign finance management committees instead of eight months.