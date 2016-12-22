Sudan: Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

Khartoum — The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide, compared to neighbouring countries, and the government tolerance of criticism by the media, even if the press tended to intentionally report negatively about the country, contrary to the situation on the ground.

The Minister who was speaking to a group of visiting journalists from the Malaysian News agency led by Deputy Editor in Chief, Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, said the Sudan kept on allowing foreign media and press to operate freely in the country and have correspondents, despite the fact that some of them write erroneously about the country and tis government.

He said Sudan was convinced that the reality will emerge one day and the tarnished image drawn about the Sudan would be erased.

The State Minister who received the Malaysian News agency and TV Bernama crew explained in details to the guests the various press, tv and radio private companies operating in the country and the rights exercised by the journalists in the weekly forum of the ministry to ask any question no matter what critical it was of the government.

The Minister said one of the challenges facing journalists and the government is that there should be balance between full freedom and responsibility in a country like the Sudan.

The Minister has welcomed the conclusion of the cooperation agreement between the Sudan News Agency and its Malaysian counterpart, BERNAMA.

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Editor in Chief of Bernama Mokhtar Hussin, for Malaysia and by the deputy Editor in chief of the Sudan news agency, and Director General Assistant for Editorial Affairs, Abdallah Nimir, for the Sudan.

The Minister cited two examples of the erroneous and harmful reporting by the media including the unfounded accusations by the ICC against Sudanese leadership, accusations based on political stands, and the second case was the allegations of chemical weapons used in Darfur which the UNAMID has fortunately refuted when it issued a statement saying the UNAMID have some points in the region that found nothing to substantiate such an allegation.

The Minister said Malaysia with its potion in Asia and being a high pressure area from which information and news could be disseminated, could help the Sudan correct some of these erroneous information and news published to tarnish the image of the Sudan.

Datuk Mokhtar has on his part commended SUNA for extending the invitation to his delegation to visit the Sudan and get a firsthand information about the country and its huge potentials in the various domains.

He expressed hope that the visit would help them reflect the reality about the Sudan and what they saw during their field visits to area in northern and southern areas of the Sudan

It is to be recalled that 6-member Malaysian delegation, led by Datuk Mokhtar, comprised two ladies including Nor Faridah Abd Rashidm editor international News Service beside the chief Assignment Editor, Abdul Rahaman Bin Ahmed.