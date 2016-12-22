Sudan: Minister of Finance - the Budget Aims to Achieve Economic Stability

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic planning, Dr. Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas affirmed that the 2017 budget aims to achieve economic stability, balanced development and increase investment in the country.

He said while he was reviewing the budget at the National Assembly, that the budget is based on the Five-Years Economic Reform and objectives of the 25-year Strategy as well as taking into consideration program of the President of the Republic, sustainable development program, outcome of the national dialogue, and state reform program, stressing that the resources would be mobilized towards to productive sector.

The Minister affirmed state encouragment to investments and investors by simplifying procedures and attracting loans and grants to support the economic reform.

He announced that the budget aims to increase the collection efficiency, broaden the tax umbrella, fight tax evasion, activate custom performance, and electronic collection and apply electronic payment system.