21 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Finance - the Budget Aims to Achieve Economic Stability

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic planning, Dr. Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas affirmed that the 2017 budget aims to achieve economic stability, balanced development and increase investment in the country.

He said while he was reviewing the budget at the National Assembly, that the budget is based on the Five-Years Economic Reform and objectives of the 25-year Strategy as well as taking into consideration program of the President of the Republic, sustainable development program, outcome of the national dialogue, and state reform program, stressing that the resources would be mobilized towards to productive sector.

The Minister affirmed state encouragment to investments and investors by simplifying procedures and attracting loans and grants to support the economic reform.

He announced that the budget aims to increase the collection efficiency, broaden the tax umbrella, fight tax evasion, activate custom performance, and electronic collection and apply electronic payment system.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.