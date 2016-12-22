Sudan: VP Lauds Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development and Zakat Chamber

General, Saleh addressing a celebration organized by the Khartoum State Zakat Secretariat on the occasion of handing over 15,000 different productive projects for the poor families, at Burri Ground Fairs, has dscribed the celebration as the Harvest Day. He called on the concerned officials to implement these projects in other states to realize social justice.

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, General Bakri Hassan Saleh has lauded the efforts being exerted by the Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development and Zakat Chamber for accepting the challenge and provision of 125,000 productive job for the poor in the context of the Project of (Khartoum Capital of Production) .

