Sudan: Hassabo Lauds Role of National Youth Union in Boosting Youth Issues

Genaina — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has appreciated the leading role being played by the Sudanese National Youth Union in supporting the youth issues.

This came in his address to a celebration held in Genaina for launching the youth national building project.

Hassabo has called on the youths sectors with their different political and social affiliations to support the programs of West Darfur State's government for providing services to the citizens.

He also commended the youths' support to the national dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadlal-Mula Al-Haja, has affirmed the keenness of his government to encourage the youths to participate in the different national issues and production process.

He called on the youths join the building and rehabilitation process in the state and not to give attention of the false claims of traitors and advocates of disobedience.

The Vice - President has witnessed a mass wedding of 1000 couples of youths and distributed sports equipment and means of production among sportsmen and youths.