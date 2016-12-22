Egypt Calls On Opposition to Join National Dialogue

Khartoum — Egypt has called on the opposition to speed up to join the National Dialogue.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum, Oama Shaltout who met, Wednesday, the Assistant of the President, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed, at his office, has revealed that the two sides have reached understanding on a number of issues which will contribute to supporting the joint cooperation relations between the two countries via reactivation of the strategic partnership document which signed recently , in Cairo, in the summit meeting between the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the Egyptian President, Field Marshal, Abdul Fatah Al-sessi.

Ambassador Shaltout described the meeting as cordial and discussed the bilateral relations and means for promoting them further.

The Egyptian Ambassador has expressed his country's support to the national dialogue and its outcomes.