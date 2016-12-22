21 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Northern State Will Supply Sudan With Wheat, Surplus Will Be Exported

Al-Dabba — President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has underscored that the Northern State provided Sudan with teachers, doctors and cadres who contributed to effecting development in the country.

Addressing a mass rally at Al-Dabba town in Northern State, Wednesday, the President Al-Bashir said the Northern State would supply Sudan with wheat and that the surplus would exported , referring to projecting of cultivating 220 million palm trees in the State.

Wali(governor) of the State, Engineer Ali Al-Awad affirmed support of people of the Northern State to outcome of the national dialogue , indicating to service and development projects being implemented in the State.

He stressed that the Winter agricultural season was successful, noting that the State would curb the skyrocketing of prices.

The Wali said wide strides were made in the state reform program in all axes.

