Sudan: Ambassador of Indonesia Visits Al-Sunut Locality

Al-Fula — The Ambassador of Indonesia to Sudan, Burhanuddin Badruzzaman paid a visit to Al-Sunut Locality in West Kordofan State, within framework of his current visit to the State to get acquanited with investment opportunities there.

The Ambassador visited Al-Sunut dam and stood over the nature of lands and possibility of production of vegetables and fruits and investment in fish farming.

The commissioner of Al-Sunut Locality, Abdul-Majid Hamad said in a statement to SUNA that the Ambassador promised to forward studies and investment plans on Locality resources to Indonesian companies and investors.