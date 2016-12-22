21 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Launches First Phase of Al-Rajhi Agricultural and Animal Production Project At Al-Ghaba

Al-Ghaba, Northern State — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir inaugurated, Wednesday the first stage of Al-Rajhi Agricultural and Animal Production Project at Al-Ghaba in Northern State.

Executive Director of Al-Rajhi Group, Dr Khalid Al-Rajhi said the Government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques encourages the Group to invest in projects that serve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sudan.

He added to invest in Sudan was a strategic decision , indicating that Al-Rajhi Group is going to food security for Sudan , Saudi Arabia and Arab and Islamic nation a tangible reality.

Director of Al-Rajhi Agricultural and Animal Production Project, Engineer Adil Jaafer said the area of the project is 4800 feddans cultivated with wheat and fodders.

