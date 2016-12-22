21 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Congress Sectors Thanks Sudanese People for Their Role in Aborting Traitors Plots

Khartoum — A meeting of the National Congress sectors, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, has expressed thanks to the Sudanese people for their stance of aborting the conspiracy of the traitors and Adventurers who have tried to sabotage he country by their call through social networking sites for disobedience.

The National Congress stated that the traitors were supported in their call by foreign call by foreign circles that are known for hostility to Sudan, work to undermine the security and stability in the country and attempt to impede the national dialogue.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the Political Sector of the National Congress, Engineer Abdalla Safi Al-Nur, said that the sectors have reviewed in their meeting the political and economic situation in the country.

He renewed the call on the Sudanese people not to respond to the allegations which are backed by foreign hostile circles which are working to undermine Sudan's security and stability.

