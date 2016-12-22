22 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: SON Seals Chinese Firm Over Fake Phones

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Franklin Alli

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sealed a Chinese phone company - KZG Mobile, located in the Ikeja area of Lagos over the circulation of substandard phones in the country.

It also arrested two Chinese nationals believed to be the brains behind the substandard phones and handed them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Engr Bede Obayi, the Director in charge of Enforcement said that the agency had been monitoring the company before now.

He said the SON had received complaints by Nigerian consumers over the quality of phones sold by the firm

According to him, SON had to act in the bid to safeguard people's hard-earned money as well as protect the reputation of the country. According to him, products sold in the Nigerian market must comply with the Nigerian Industrial Standards. Obayi said that the Managing Director of the company had earlier accepted responsibility for bringing in the phones into Nigeria. "They are not ready to talk, and their attitude shows clearly that they know what they are doing", Obayi said.

He said information available to them shows that the firm is a leading importer of substandard phones into Nigerian, and this is proven by some of the documentations discovered in the company's offices.

"We decided to shut the shop and office until further investigation by SON, this is to reduce the circulation of a sub-standard phones in the market", Obayi said.

According to him, phones of the nature could pose a lot of hazards and it is necessary they be held until investigations are completed.

He said despite statutory requirements that products produced in the country should have MANCAP certificate, the phones in question have none.Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has sealed a Chinese phone company - KZG Mobile, located in the Ikeja area of Lagos over the circulation of substandard phones in the country.

It also arrested two Chinese nationals believed to be the brains behind the substandard phones and handed them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Engr Bede Obayi, the Director in charge of Enforcement said that the agency had been monitoring the company before now.

He said the SON had received complaints by Nigerian consumers over the quality of phones sold by the firm

According to him, SON had to act in the bid to safeguard people's hard-earned money as well as protect the reputation of the country.

According to him, products sold in the Nigerian market must comply with the Nigerian Industrial Standards.

Obayi said that the Managing Director of the company had earlier accepted responsibility for bringing in the phones into Nigeria.

"They are not ready to talk, and their attitude shows clearly that they know what they are doing", Obayi said.

He said information available to them shows that the firm is a leading importer of substandard phones into Nigerian, and this is proven by some of the documentations discovered in the company's offices.

"We decided to shut the shop and office until further investigation by SON, this is to reduce the circulation of a sub-standard phones in the market", Obayi said

According to him, phones of the nature could pose a lot of hazards and it is necessary they be held until investigations are completed.

He said despite statutory requirements that products produced in the country should have MANCAP certificate, the phones in question have none.

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.