22 December 2016

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Saraki to Commission Girls Boarding School in Ilorin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullahi Olesin

The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki will on boxing day, Monday, December 26, commission the Royal Crescent Valley International Girls School, Kulende, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The school, located in a serene environment is the first private girls boarding secondary school in the state.

Saraki is expected to be the special guest of honour at the event while Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed is the guest of honour.

The ceremony will be chaired by Zannah of Ilorin, Engineer Yusuf Lanre Sagaya.

The event will also feature the 60th year birthday of the school's proprietor, Engineer Kola Ibrahim Ahmad, and celebration of the silver

jubilee of BITO Nigeria Limited as well as honouring of some distinguished academicians who were recently elevated to the covetous position of professorship.

The chairman of the main organising committee of the event, Alh Azeez Saleeman, in a statement issued in Ilorin said that the programme will take place in the school premises beginning from 10.00A.M.

The proprietor of the school,Engineer Kola Ibrahim Ahmad said the girls school is dedicated to providing a high quality of education in a safe, healthy and encouraging learning environment, using modern constructive learning methods and materials, to assist children to reveal and develop the gifts and talents that they possess.

"We believe all our children should experience equal opportunity through a broad education that aims for excellence.

"Our shared purpose is to enable children fulfil their potential by working together for the benefit of each other," he stated.

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.