22 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Umlazi K9 Unit Bust Three Suspects

Smanga Xulu (26), Bhekinkosi Xulu (35) and Themba Nzimande (43), appeared yesterday, 21 December 2016, in the Wentworth Magistrates' Court for possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of ammunitions and were remanded in custody until 29 December 2016 for bail application. On 20 December 2016, at about 15:15, Umlazi K9 unit members arrested the three suspect for possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition. It is alleged that the members were following up on an intelligence driven information at Himalayas Road, Merebank, when they spotted a suspicious black BMW with three occupants. The vehicle was using the false plates and upon searching the vehicle, two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the suspects and they were both charged for possession of a firearm without a license. The third suspect was found in possession of five live rounds of ammunitions. They were charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of ammunitions at Wentworth police. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the Umlazi K9 unit team for their stealing work in apprehending the suspects and recovery of the firearms. "We will continue to deploy our members in each and every corner in the province during this festive season to make sure that our people have safe and happy festive season," he said.

