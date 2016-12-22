South Africa: Business Robbery Suspect Arrested at Umlazi

press release

Yesterday, 21 December 2016, the Umlazi K9 Unit members responded to a business robbery which took place at a supermarket at R section, Umlazi. On arrival the members were informed that two suspects were hiding in the nearby bushes. While the members were searching, the suspects opened fire towards the police and they retaliated wounding one suspect on the leg. The injured suspect was taken to the nearby hospital under police guard. The other suspect managed to evade arrest by fleeing the scene on foot.

A 9mm pistol was recovered from the injured suspect and will be sent to the ballistic test to check whether it was used in any other crime. He will appear in court soon for attempted murder, business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The complainant (38) alleged that at about 19:30, he was closing his business premises when he was approached by two suspects. At gunpoint they robbed him of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene. Police were informed and began searching the suspects.

"We appreciated the good work and quick response by the Umlazi K9 unit members as it resulted in the arrest of the suspect," said The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.