22 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man to Appear in Court for Murder of His Girlfriend

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today, 22 December 2016 in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. It is alleged that on the 17 December 2016, the suspect and the girlfriend had booked a room at a lodge in Pinetown, towards midnight the suspect had a fight with the girlfriend and the victim was severely assaulted and was transported to the clinic for medical attention.

The victim (26) died few hours later at the local clinic. A case of murder was opened at Pinetown police station for further investigation and the police began with their investigation. On Tuesday, 20 December 2016 at approximately 19:30 the suspect handed himself over to the police after he heard that they were looking for him.

"We condemned the killing of this nature. We cannot allow such things to happen in our society, we always say no abuse to women and children. Our detectives will ensure that they bring all evidence to the court so that the suspect will receive a sentence he deserve," said KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa

President Speaks 'Without Thinking', Opposition Party Says

The Congress of the People (Cope) has accused President Jacob Zuma of insulting ANC stalwarts and national executive… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.