South Africa: Suspects Held Through Back to Basics Operations

As part of intensification of policing to ensure that all people are and feel safe through Operation Back to Basics: Safer Festive Season Operation 2016/2017, police in the province nabbed 1089 suspects for various offences between Thursday, 01 and Thursday, 22 December 2016.

The suspects include 250 for contact crimes, 222 for drug related crimes, 45 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 314 for liquor related offences. 60 suspects were also arrested for property related crimes, 19 for possession of suspected stolen goods while others were arrested for various offences. Out of 1089, 390 suspects were arrested in the Brits Cluster. It was during the operations that 1174 fines were issued to motorists and members of the public for contravention of different legislation including traffic and liquor.

The police managed to seize items such as various drugs, three firearms, 46 ammunition, liquor, 19 knives, four sheep and various electrical appliances.

Most of the suspects have already appeared in various Magistrates' Courts in the province.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has assured the community that the police will be working hard to execute multi-disciplinary crime prevention and detection actions to ensure general safety. She requested members of the community to be patient and cooperate with law enforcement officials during the operations.