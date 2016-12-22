Malawians Hail Nurses Body Over Ban to Photograph Victims

Malawians have hailed the Nurses and Midwives Council for stepping in swiftly to stop nurses who take pictures on accidents victims or patients and post them on social media.

Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media platforms has of late been awash with pictures of accident victims or patients allegedly taken on smartphones by some unprofessional nurses.

The nursing professional body is so concerned about nurses taking pictures of victims at the scene of accidents and in hospital and has prescribed punitive fines and other disciplinary actions for those nurses proved to be posting such pictures.

In response, Malawians have thanked the council for their timely decision.

Writing on Facebook, the Malawians asked the council to investigate the past incidents and punish the culprits.

The Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi (NMCM) said that the trend was immoral and will not go unpunished.

"This is morally, ethically and professionally wrong, besides causing more psychological trauma to the relatives of the concerned victims".

Malawians have also blamed some police officers on the same allegations.

However, police publicist James Kadadzera has said the police are professionals who cannot waste time taking pictures intead of helping accident victims.

He howaever said culprits would be dealt with according to the laws and police regulations.

