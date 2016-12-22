22 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawians Hail Nurses Body Over Ban to Photograph Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawians have hailed the Nurses and Midwives Council for stepping in swiftly to stop nurses who take pictures on accidents victims or patients and post them on social media.

Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media platforms has of late been awash with pictures of accident victims or patients allegedly taken on smartphones by some unprofessional nurses.

The nursing professional body is so concerned about nurses taking pictures of victims at the scene of accidents and in hospital and has prescribed punitive fines and other disciplinary actions for those nurses proved to be posting such pictures.

In response, Malawians have thanked the council for their timely decision.

Writing on Facebook, the Malawians asked the council to investigate the past incidents and punish the culprits.

The Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi (NMCM) said that the trend was immoral and will not go unpunished.

"This is morally, ethically and professionally wrong, besides causing more psychological trauma to the relatives of the concerned victims".

Malawians have also blamed some police officers on the same allegations.

However, police publicist James Kadadzera has said the police are professionals who cannot waste time taking pictures intead of helping accident victims.

He howaever said culprits would be dealt with according to the laws and police regulations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Malawi

Mutharika Grants 'Christmas Clemency' to Hundreds of Prisoners

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has spreed Christmas cheers to prison by granting "Christmas clemency", pardoning 644… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.