Zimbabwe: Hope and Gloom in Mining Sector

ABOUT 50 percent of mining sector players have invested in expansion projects for the coming year, despite a poorly performing economy hit by the cash crunch and emerging foreign currency shortages, the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ) has revealed.

The miners' body indicated that confidence in the mining sector had increased in spite of the challenges facing the economy, which include power cuts and lack of capital.

In its State of the Mining Industry Survey for 2016 released recently, the CoMZ said about 45 percent of respondents to the survey indicated that the industry would grow by over five percent.

About 50 percent said the sector would grow by between one and four percent, according to the survey report, which had a 90 percent response rate from mining industry captains.

About 70 percent of the industry said they did exploration activities this year, with 50 percent saying they had invested in expansion projects.

These investments were expected to help the industry's output rise in 2017, according to the report, which said almost all minerals registered an increase in output during 2016, except for coal and diamonds.

"The overall mining business confidence for 2017 has improved from that of 2016," the CoMZ said.

"Notable improvement in confidence relate to investment plans, mining growth prospects, mining title, consistency and predictability, political risk and employment. Decline in confidence index was recorded in economic prospects and access to capital," the report said.

CoMZ chief executive officer, Isaac Kwesu, said while growth was projected, there were still areas that had to be improved, including the mineral development policy, in order to spur growth next year.

Gold accounted for 47 percent of total mineral value this year, according to lead consultant for the survey, Albert Makochekanwa.

This represented a seven percentage points increase from 40 percent last year, while there has also been increases in the extraction of platinum, which moved to 22 percent this year, from 21 percent last year.

Makochekanwa said 91 percent of the value was concentrated among top five minerals, which he warned was not a health situation.

He said the country must diversify to other minerals.

The advantage of diversifying was that in times of low commodity prices, the country would benefit from trade in those minerals that would be unaffected.

"We have witnessed growth in terms of output," said Makochekanwa, chairman of the Department of Economics at the University of Zimbabwe.

"Output in most of the major minerals recorded a major increase. In gold, 29,5 percent said they will increase output in 2017, as well as in platinum. It means there will be an increase in the mining sector. Platinum mines continue to operate at full capacity while there has been an increase in the capacity of gold mines. But each sector has its own challenges," said Makochekanwa.

Challenges being faced by the mining industry include lack of capital.

Where the capital is available in domestic markets, it has been highly priced, affecting the industry's capacity for take up.

Ageing equipment and power cuts have also affected operations, the report said, noting that while the industry has been running on generators, there were some operations that generators could not power.

A decline in the grades of platinum, chrome and gold was also noted by the report among the emerging challenges.

The industry requires about US$777 million in fresh capital, with 72 percent of this amount needed in the platinum mining industry, which has been expanding at a terrific pace in the past decade, and is expected to open new mines in the coming year.

Three weeks ago, major platinum producer, Zimplats said it was going ahead with the development of a US$264 million underground mine following board approval, which will raise its mineral reserves by a third to nine million ounces.

Preliminary work on the Mupani Mine project started in June this year.

A notice to the Australian Stock Exchange, where Zimplats is listed, said the Impala Platinum Holdings and Zimplats boards had given their respective approvals for the project to go ahead.

Impala is the majority shareholder in Zimplats.

Zimplats currently operates four underground mines -- Rukodzi, Ngwarati, Bimha and Mupfuti mines -- as well as the opencast South Pit Mine.

Mupani will produce 2,2 million tonnes of ore annually at full production, expected in August 2025.

It has a life expectancy of 34 years and its production will replace that from Rukodzi and Ngwarati Mines whose resources are expected to deplete in 2022 and 2025, respectively.

Development of the new mine will be internally funded, and will see Zimplats' total spend in Zimbabwe exceeding US$5,1 billion since it began operations in 2002.

It will employ 1 000 people.

"Early project work, including mining the box cut and constructing the main access road, project offices and other essential project infrastructure, started in June 2016. The box cut will be completed in November 2016 and preparations to start developing the main underground access have been initiated," said chief executive officer, Alex Mhembere.

"Developing the main underground access infrastructure to the position of the first planned reef panels is expected to take 37 months to complete, which will allow the first mining teams to be deployed from early 2021. Design capacity of 2,2 million tonnes per annum is targeted in 2025."

The CoMZ report said gold output would benefit from the creation of crushing clusters for small scale miners that government is planning to start.

About 33 clusters are expected to be created in the coming year countrywide.

Output in the diamond mining subsector has so far this year plunged by a massive 40 percent to two million carats, from 3,3 million carats last year, the mining industry report indicated.

In 2014, about 4,7 million carats of diamonds were extracted from the fields, and the statistics produced by the CoMZ revealed a sustained plunge in output triggered mostly by government's recent intervention in diamond mining.

This year's decline represented a loss of 1,3 million carats in just 12 months.

The report said the diamond mining industry's contribution to the sector's revenues slowed to five percent this year, from 11 percent last year.

The report did not reveal how much the industry had earned during 2016.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Walter Chidhakwa, who led the campaign to kick out private firms from Chiadzwa, admitted at the launch of State of the Mining Industry Survey report that the move had backfired.

President Robert Mugabe has publicly acknowledged that the private mining firms had looted an estimated US$15 billion worth of diamonds since government parcelled out the Marange claims to the Chinese, military and connected individuals a few years ago.

Chidhakwa took the opportunity presented by the expiry of the companies' operating licences to pull the plug after spending about two years trying to arm-twist them into accepting a take-it-or-leave-it arrangement whereby they were to be swallowed into a "joint venture" to form one big mining firm.

Government argued that the compulsory merger was the only way to enhance transparency in the running of the diamond fields as well as plugging loopholes that had led to smuggling, fraud and tax evasion.

The affected companies that include Mbada Diamonds, Anjin, Diamond Mining Corporation, and others, were caught flatfooted.

Some of these companies had valid commitments with their suppliers and bankers, which they failed to meet.

The State-run Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, which was meant to go into joint venture with the private diamond mining firms, has spent the entire year almost grounded.

In the meantime, at least 5 000 workers who were dependent on the nine diamond companies that have been stampeded out of Chiadzwa, were thrown out of employment.

It means that a combined 30 000 people were condemned to downright poverty, if the families of these affected employees are taken into account.

But quite striking was the serious drop in diamond revenues, which government had hoped to fund its budget once the State moved in with its own machinery.

Two of the seven diamond mining firms - Mbada and Anjin -instituted legal action against the expropriations, said by Chidhakwa to have disturbed government's investment plan.

While Mbada's lawsuit is yet to be resolved, Anjin lost its case in the High Court. These two lawsuits, government has argued, have resulted in a significant drawback that resulted in loss of production and consequently earnings that could have supported the fiscus.

Vital time and resources had been committed to fending off the enraged investors.

"Diamonds have let us down in 2016," Chidhakwa said.

"We had hoped that by now we would have been on the fields producing diamonds but we have not. We have been to the courts. We have got an eviction order for those that we have given 90 days to move but the Attorney General has advised us to stop," said Chidhakwa.

Another major mineral to report a decline in output was coal, which saw output retreating by 38 percent to 2,7 million tonnes this year, from 4,3 million tonnes last year, according to the survey.

Economist, John Robertson, said authorities have created a very unstable and threatening investment climate by being hostile to business.

"No matter which sector you invest in, in Zimbabwe, you will be interfered with," said Robertson.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw