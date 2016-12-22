21 December 2016

UN News Service

Cote d'Ivoire: UN Chief Hails Peaceful and Inclusive Legislative Elections in Côte d'Ivoire

Tagged:

Related Topics

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has applauded the Government and the people of Côte d'Ivoire for this Sunday's peaceful and inclusive legislative elections as well as the progress in the country since last year, his office said.

"[The Secretary-General] congratulates Ivorian political parties for their active participation in the elections and the Commission électorale indépendante for its efforts in ensuring the people's right to vote," read a statement issued by his spokesperson late yesterday.

"He also appreciates the positive role of international and national electoral observation teams, as well as the engagement of Ivorian civil society, which enhanced the transparency and credibility of the elections," it added.

Further in the statement, the UN chief commended the progress achieved by the west African country with the conclusion of a free and fair presidential election in October 2015 and the constitutional referendum in October this year.

"The successful conclusion of the legislative election confirms Côte d'Ivoire's steady march towards lasting peace and stability," noted the statement.

Mr. Ban also reiterated the commitment of the UN system, including the UN Operation in Côte d'Ivoire (UNOCI), to continue supporting the country in sustaining the gains achieved in its consolidation of peace, stability and long-term prosperity.

Cote d'Ivoire

Simba Hit Hard Over Work Permits

Simba SC and Azam will be racing against time to have their players available for this weekend's Vodacom Premier League… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.