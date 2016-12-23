Africa: Planning for Christmas Holiday

Christmas is around the corner and most people have already started laying plans for a Christmas holiday. This season to some is regarded as another way of family getting together. Some however, spend their holiday with other people other than family. But how can one plan for a Christmas holiday? What does one have to have in mind when planning for holiday around this period?

Saving

Money is part and parcel of any celebration or event is most likely to get involved in. This therefore means that one, before going in for holiday, a certain amount of money must have been put aside for the holiday. According to Mr Joseph Tuliraba Mark, a chief financial officer with Sentebale--Prince Harry and Prince Seisso charity organization, saving enables one know their limits when it comes to spending during the festive season. "Saving helps one know the exact amount of money to spend during the holiday," says Mr Tuliraba. He also adds that those who plan on going abroad should make it a point to have enough money with them. "This can only be possible after saving," he says.

Choose the appropriate place

This is another factor one has to put into consideration when planning for a Christmas holiday. An appropriate place comes with things such as the amount of money one is to spend on holiday. It is therefore advisable for a person to choose a place that is affordable to them. The appropriate places should also be chosen basing on things like the people one is spend with the holiday. These maybe family members or friends. Esther Balidawa, a sales personnel , says one has to put into consideration the interests of the people he or she is to spend the holiday with. She also adds that putting into consideration peoples' interests can help one get along easily with the people they are going to spend the holiday with.

Time

Time is an important aspect of our life. It determines how in most cases we go about different issues that directly or indirectly affect us. The effects of time can either be negative or positive. It is therefore important for one to put into consideration time when planning for a Christmas holiday. This can be done through setting the exact number of days one is to spend on holiday. "By setting aside the number of days the holiday is to last, one is able to plan appropriately and avoid any financial shortcomings," says Joseph Ssebulime. He however adds that whereas some people may decide to only have a holiday of not more than four days, some people can decide to have a holiday of a month and more. This, he says, in most cases may depend on a person's schedule. "Some people's jobs are less demanding and therefore they can get away with spending more than a month on a Christmas holiday," says Ssebulime.

The number of people you will spend Christmas with

This is another important factor to put into consideration. This goes back to the consideration of having enough money to spend on a holiday.

"Knowing the right number of people you are to spend with the holiday helps in planning," says Ssebulime, a father of one.

"It is therefore crucial for one to take note of the people he or she is to spend Christmas holiday with," he adds.

Tip on Saving

