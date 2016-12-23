Africa: Festive Season Shopping

Festive season shopping can be quite a stress especially when one does not know the right place to get what and which offers are available where.

Different shopping outlets give different offers when it gets to the festive seasons which are aimed at pulling off the stock in order to make much more sales than ever before.

Getting new customers and cementing the relationship with the existing ones is also crucial in explaining the phenomenon.

Andy Mbogo, the manager of Mr Price, says the first and second weeks of December are the best shopping times.

"You will find the fresh stock in all the colours and sizes needed. Every three months we change stock and it is the December stock that is most appealing due to the festive season but it is always on first come first serve basis," he says.

Mbogo adds that this is the time promotions are being done and the prices of goods reduced, highly meaning people have to take this chance since they do not have any big commitments in the festive season aside from spending.

Most people are into doing last minute shopping which is not a good idea, according to Brian Biryabaho from Mega Standard supermarket.

"For long people have lived with the notion that Christmas shopping is done on 23rd and 24th which is ideally wrong. It is better to shop early enough to avoid crowding in the malls and ensure safety of the goods. Early shopping also helps you have a grace period of trying out what you have bought and have a chance of replacing it in case it is not effective rather than you being disappointed on the D-day," he explains.

Harriet Nassanga, a sales executive at Nina Supermarket in Kyengera, says festive shopping is the craziest kind of shopping people make in the entire year.

"You will find people buying what they do not need, but ideally, earlier planning and buying will save you from such mischief. It is better to know what and why you are shopping," she says.

Shopping tips

Mbogo and Biryabaho guide us on how to go about shopping smart.

Have a shopping budget and stick to it, this will help you save time as you shop and also have financial discipline.

When you get into a mall or a supermarket, ask for the items with special discounts since they are always there but people don't take interest in asking for them.

To save time, go to malls or supermarkets where you can buy all you have on your budget (marts that have a variety of items). This will save you from going from place to place looking for item to item.

Be aware of fake and expired goods being sold on the streets.

Try out the different malls or marts you have not been to, this season they have the best shopping offers that might excite you.

Seek for help from the personnel in the different shopping outlets as this will save you time you would have spent looking for something.

Shopping behaviour

Biryabaho says most customers are tourist shoppers who only come to the marts to take photos, escort friends and see what is new. These he says cannot be avoided but they waste a lot of time in the supermarkets.

"We cannot rule out the fact that not all people that come to the supermarkets are genuine buyers, some are thieves, others idlers and the public should be aware of these," he says.

He adds that customers have a tendency of eating in the supermarkets before they actually pay for what they have eaten at the counters which makes them be deemed thieves.

Timing

Most people do their shopping in the evening after work which is a very critical time. It is always a rush hour for both the buyers and the sellers.

Biryabaho argues that mornings are better times for shopping since transportation is always easy and there are less risks of theft compared to evening hours.