Africa: How the World Celebrates Christmas

analysis

For many nations, Christmas day is crowned with decorating and lighting of Christmas trees, hanging of Advent wreaths, singing Christmas carols, Santa Claus and Father Christmas visits, exchange of Christmas card greetings, and gifting.

But much as there are a number of similarities in the way people around the globe celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, there are quite a number of traditions that differ from the rest. We have trawled the web to establish how Christmas is spent around the world.

Ethiopia and Eritrea

In these countries, Christmas holiday is celebrated on January 7 or Tahsas 27of the Ethiopian calendar. Christians in the two countries fast for 40 days--the fast of the prophets. They then head to church at dawn on Christmas morning. On that day, there are colourful musical celebrations which involve priests dressed in their best robes performing rituals, including dancing and playing drums and other instruments. In the afternoon, they dress in white and head to the nearby church and crown their day by playing a traditional game of Gena, a kind of hockey, said to have been played by the shepherds while they tended their flocks on the night that Jesus was born.

Assyrians

Assyrians, indigenous people of northwestern Iran, northern Iraq, northeastern Syria, and southeastern Turkey fast from December 1 until Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, families congregate outside their houses and hold lit candles while a child reads aloud the nativity story. Then they all sing psalms over a bonfire made of thorn bushes.

It is said that if the thorns burn to ashes, the family will have good luck. After the fire has been reduced to ashes, the family members will jump three times over the ashes and make a wish.

On Christmas Day, while another bonfire burns in the churchyard, the bishops lead the service while carrying a figure of baby Jesus. He blesses one person with a touch. That person touches the next person and the touch passes around until all have felt the touch of peace.

Many Assyrians will attend the Shaharta or midnight vigil before Christmas. On The D-Day, when families gather together after the morning mass, the fast is broken by eating traditional Assyrian foods such as pacha (meaning "from the head to the tail"), which is a boiled soup made of sheep or cow intestines, tongue, stomach, legs, and spices, as well as porridge made of ground wheat and chicken. Theses are usually prepared over midnight.

Southwest USA

The Southwestern United States, also known as the American Southwest is a region of the United States which includes Arizona, and the western portion of New Mexico; little wonder its natives adopted Mexico Christmas customs. There are some special customs such as "farolitos" which are paper sacks partly filled with sand and then have a candle put in them. They are lit on Christmas Eve and are put on the edges of paths. They represent 'lighting the way' somewhere for Mary and Joseph to stay.

Another modern twist on luminarias is to use colored bags, especially red and green. Other people cut shapes in the bags, such as stars, Christmas trees, or even Nativity scenes. They are put on luminaria walks at public buildings, old cathedrals, or even for entire historic districts. People can walk around tens or hundreds of thousands of luminarias as a way to get into the Christmas spirit. On the D-day, they feed on tamales.

Louisiana, southern US

On Christmas Eve, families in small communities along the Mississippi River light bonfires along the levees (the high river banks) to help 'Papa Noel' (the name for Santa in French as Louisiana has a strong historical connection with France) find his way to the children's homes.

Vietnam

Here, Christmas is not a time to have dinner at home with family and show thanks for one another but rather a time to go out to the town, shop, and take pictures with friends in front of colourful displays, especially on Christmas Eve.

Lebanon

All Lebanese celebrate Christmas on December 24 and 25 except for the Armenian Lebanese who celebrate it on the Epiphany on January 6, which is also an official holiday in Lebanon. Lebanese families come together and butcher a sheep for a Christmas Eve feast, in honour of the birth of the shepherd Jesus Christ. On that night, the head of the house passes around a piece of coal representing the sins before Christ. After the piece of coal has been passed around it is then set on fire. After dinner, Christian Lebanese attend midnight mass.

Mexico

Mexican Christmas festivities start on December 12, with the feast of La Guadalupana (Virgin of Guadalupe), and end on January 6. Over nine days, groups of townspeople go from door to door in a fashion of when the parents of the unborn baby Jesus Christ looked for shelter to pass the night when they arrived at Bethlehem, and are periodically called inside homes to participate in the breaking of a candy-filled piñata. Pinata is made of clothes which is filled with sweets or toys or both and then opened as part of the celebrations.

Guatemala, South America

The Christmas traditions of Guatemala processions are performed for nine days with several religious statutes taken around the plaza or town accompanied by loud drum beats and firecrackers.

The people of Guatemala dress up in an ornamental hat named a Puritina and dance in a line around the plaza or in town. The processions end on Xmas Eve during the midnight mass, but the festivities continue until morning, and begin again at noon after church services.

Jamaica

Jamaicans' traditional celebration is referred to as Junkanoo or John, influenced by African ancestors. This celebration includes street dancing and a great parade through the streets with Jamaicans dressed in colourful masquerade costumes in which masks are worn.

Poland

On Christmas Eve, children watch the sky anxiously hoping to see the first star in the sky in remembrance of the Star of Bethlehem. After its appearance is declared, the family members sit down for dinner. Bits of hay are spread beneath the tablecloth as a reminder that Christ was born in a manger.

Philadelphia, United States

On New Year's Day in Philadelphia there is a Mummer's Day parade which lasts more than six hours. Clubs called "New Year's Associations" perform in marvelous costumes that take months to make.

Did you know?

In China, 25 December is not a legal holiday although it is still designated as a public holiday in China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau. Therefore a few Christian citizens unofficially, and usually privately, observe the day. Also, Christmas is totally banned in North Korea, and South Koreans living near the demilitarised zones are not allowed to put an outdoor Christmas tree or decorations.

25 days of feasting

The Mexican way.

Mexican Christmas festivities start on December 12, with the feast of La Guadalupana (Virgin of Guadalupe), and end on January 6. Over nine days, groups of townspeople go from door to door in a fashion of when the parents of the unborn baby Jesus Christ looked for shelter to pass the night when they arrived at Bethlehem, and are periodically called inside homes to participate in the breaking of a candy-filled piñata.