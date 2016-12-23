Uganda: Christmas in Kampala, the Movie

interview

The festive season can be long and boring but in there, there is so much you can do to stay entertained. Movies are certainly the ideal on the entertainment menu. Beyond the usual casts that dominate the season, there is much more including Ugandan movies such as Christmas in Kampala written by Edris Matu. He spoke to Godfrey Lugaaju about the movie.

Tell us about this movie.

It is a Christmas story set in Kampala in the early 2000s. It simply poses the question, what if Jesus was born in Uganda, how would that be?

When did you start on the project?

It was in 2009. NTV hired me to write a story about Christmas in Kampala. I was hired with James Owaraga, one of my colleagues.

How has the movie performed since you released it?

We released it in 2010. It was specifically produced for TV. It has never screened in any the theatres whatsoever. NTV and DStv (African Magic) have been showing it since it was released but it has high viewership around the Christmas seasons.

How did you come up with the idea of a Ugandan cast?

The idea was to make the story relatable to Uganda.

Is it only about Christmas?

It is a story that we thought would be a reference point not only for Christmas but for the film industry.

How long did it take you to write it?

It took us about five to six weeks. My background is Islam so I had to do much research such as reading the Bible.

Who came up with the idea? Was it you or NTV?

If my memory serves me right, it was Barbra Angopa (then working with NTV) who conceptualised the idea and my job was to build and develop the script.

Were you paid for this?

Yes! And a handsome pay.

Why aren't you credited for writing the movie?

It was my choice. I did not want my religion to have any influence on how the audiences perceived the movie. To protect the art, I opted not to be credited.

Have you ever done any publicity for it?

Like I said it was basically made exclusively for NTV. There was no need for that since NTV had to air it.

Where did you draw the inspiration from yet you are a Muslim?

I wanted to make a contribution in the film industry because I have a special interest in the industry. The unique content in the story was exciting. For me, it was a religious story with a shift from AD to the 2000s.

What does it take to write a good movie?

You should have a good idea which is original, relatable, inspiring and educative.

What are some of the challenges you face as a writer?

The biggest is copyright. As a writer, the idea is my only asset. It is disgusting when you see something you have put so much thought into being pirated.

How was the shooting?

Most of it was on stage. However, the cast had to be taken through a number of procedures to be conversant with what was needed of them.

Did you have any say on the casting?

No, except only one person, Joseph-Patrick Massa; because I had initially worked with him on the Kakibe Kki series project and he had that humble face of Joseph. I deemed him fit for that role.

What would you consider as the most interesting scene?

It was that of Angel Gabriel visiting Mary. We were on set wondering how we could pull off the whole thing of the angel but we played with the camera angles and the lighting. It eventually came out pretty well. I did the voice of Angel Gabriel.