Uganda/Gabon: Cranes Settle for Less Friendlies Ahead of Afcon

Photo: Daily Monitor

Coach Micho (L) conducting a Uganda Cranes training session in Lome before a friendly against Togo.

Kampala — Uganda Cranes will have two buildup matches less than planned before the Africa Cup of Nations after Fufa pulled the plug on games against Gabon and Libya.

The two games announced last month were slated for December 29 and January 1 respectively. This leaves coach Micho Sredojevic with three tune-up games.

However, no reason was given at the weekly Fufa media briefing yesterday as Cranes will now settle for Tunisia, Slovakia and Ivory Coast next month.

The three games will be spread over January 4-11 with the first one in Tunis while the latter two will headline the camp in Dubai.

"We shall not play against Gabon and Libya but the three international friendlies against Tunisia, Slovakia and Cote D'Ivoire have been confirmed," is all Micho (pictured below) told the media.

Earlier this month, Fufa finance director Decolas Kiiza gave a blow-by-blow account of the 7bn budget for the tournament.

That budget included $3,000 (about Shs10.5m) in match agent fees that Fufa had to pay to secure each of the aforementioned games.

With a fundraising drive spearheaded by Ecobank, the Fufa debt was trimmed to Shs4.3bn which Kiiza told the media yesterday that it is still being sought from government.

While government is yet to meet the demands, Micho continue to prepare the team of which nine players will be released from the camp on Saturday.

The remaining will take Christmas off then resume training on December 26 before the team leaves for Tunisia four days later.

Once in Gabon, Uganda and Guinea Bissau will feel like a snort of fresh air. The West African nation are the only debutants at the tournament that kicks off January 14 and ends February 5 in the four Gabonese cities of Libreville, Port Gentil, Franceville and Oyem. Uganda is only here for the first time in 39 years. It might as well feel like a debut for all born after 1978.

It's been a remarkable journey for the Cranes, who have also made the group stages of the 2018 World Cup qualification, and got nominated for National Team of the Year in the 2016 Glo Caf Awards.

The friendlies for Uganda, whose ranking improved by one place to 72nd will be test the national team's readiness.

Moment of truth

"As players we have been waiting for this moment," dreadlocked defender-cum-midfield player Hassan Wasswa told Daily Monitor after training at Kabira Country club ground this week.

"And it's time to prove to everyone that we are not here by accident. The friendlies are a perfect opportunity to know where we stand physically and mentally and these are big teams."