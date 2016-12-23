Africa: You Don't Have to Break the Bank to Have a Cheerful Holiday Season

opinion

Christmas holidays are all about making memories and spending quality time with those you love. I guess you all remember how back in the day as children, the holidays were such a special time of the year, yet there was little or no money to spend.

There is no need to break your bank balance all on just one holiday. Remember, January is just a day away and we all know how long it can be if you are broke.

Here is how to have a merry Christmas without spending a fortune.

Discuss with your partner

To start with, you need your partner on board. Share with them why you think it's not a good idea to blow up all your end of year bonus on a seven day holiday. As a couple, strike a balance and agree on a budget you are all comfortable spending against. This will also help both of you manage your expectations when it comes to gifts and special treats you will give and get during the holiday.

Plan a head

It might be late to plan now, but since we still have a few hours to Christmas, there is still some time. During this time of the year, prices skyrocket. So, it is smart to do your shopping early enough.

If you wish to spend the holidays in the village with your extended family, be smart enough to travel a few days prior. You will spend quite less on fuel and transport costs. Make lists if you can, draw up a budget and plan for everything you wish to spend on prior.

Stay home

This might sound boring, but it can become your best Christmas holiday ever. You don't even need to leave the house to make it merry. Just make sure you have enough food and drinks stocked up. If you can, change your TV bouquet to a more entertaining one and let the children watch movies and enjoy home entertainment. Spend time with your family, go out and play games with them.

If you are the kind of guy who has never entered the kitchen, this time get busy and help with the cooking. Later on in the evening, play some music and dance as a family. Bonding with your family is all you need to have the best holiday.

Use discount offers

As you go shopping, look out for exciting discount offers and make good use of them. Supermarkets, cinemas, food stores and entertainment parks all over the country are offering big discounts this holiday season. Look out for them, and save more money. Don't be afraid to use the end of year treats offered at work as well.

Homemade decorations and gifts

It's actually not a must to buy a Christmas tree? You can make one. Same goes for all the decorations you need for Christmas. Pinterest has really cool Christmas décor ideas you can steal and make good use of without spending a single dime.

Make memories

There are really beautiful memories you can make without spending much. Christmas treats such as a Christmas kids' concert with the family or a family friend's party can be magical and a whole less expensive. Look out for community events near home and attend. Invite your neighbour's children over and let them have a fan fare.

Don't buy everything

Buy only what you need not everything you want. Come up with a list of everything you wish to have and compare that with the budget you have. Whittle the list down to only what you can afford.