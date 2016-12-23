Kampala — Hasifa Nassuna is one of the few footballers that must hate that the curtains are drawing in on 2016.

The Crested Cranes and Kawempe Muslim striker has managed to put up stunning individual performances all year, even on days when her teams are not on song.

In June, she was crowned Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) 2015/16 season - a feat she has managed twice in a row - after she combined with league top scorer (23 goals) Sandra Nabweteme to guide Kawempe to its title defence.

Kawempe beat She Corporate, a side that conceded only one goal all season, 4-2 on penalties in the finals of the FWEL.

Hosting Cecafa

The two finalists made the back bone of the Crested Cranes team at the Cecafa Women's Championship held in Njeru in September.

For Fufa, Cecafa was a chance to get women back to the international stage. In 2013, Uganda beat South Sudan 22-0 during the U-20 2014 World Cup qualifiers but withdrew from the competition citing lack of funds. The only time the national team had been involved in an international match since then was during a 4-0 loss to Kenya in June.

With Nabweteme gone to the South Western Oklahoma State University for further studies, Nassuna, 19, was tasked to lead the national team at Cecafa, held for the first time since 1986.

Meanwhile, Nabweteme's career continues to grow at SWOSU, where she picked the Freshman Player of the Year and First Team All Conference Forward awards after scoring 22 goals and recording nine assists in the Great American Conference. She was also named in the National Soccer Coaches Association of American (NSCAA) Women's All-Central Region Teams.

Uganda was pitted against minnows Zanzibar, Burundi and Africa Cup of Nations-bound Kenya and therefore managed to make the semi-finals where they lost 4-1 to a formidable Tanzania that eventually won the tournament.

The Ethiopians were also in a class of their own when the Crested Cranes countered them in the third place play off. Uganda finished fourth in the seven-team tournament.

Still in a campaign where coach Majidah Nantanda expressed doubts over her team's mental toughness, Nassuna's ingenuity stood out as she scored six goals to finish tournament top scorer. Nantanda, who was also a bit disappointed that she had to coach basics at national team level, hopes that Cecafa can be the start of something big for women's football here. Uganda hosted Cecafa on short notice and Nassuna's record only stayed in the books without a prize to carry home but she will have no complaints as she was crowned Airtel Fufa Female Footballer of the Year, an honour that came with a car, early this month at Commonwealth Resort Hotel, Munyonyo.

Season contenders

That feat can only mean one thing; in the continued absence of Nabweteme, Nassuna must lift Kawempe to another league title.

Unlike the inaugural season where they finished unbeaten and easily saw off teams with free flowing attacking football, Kawempe had it tougher in the second iteration losing four points to Gafford in the pools and laboring to a 1-0 win over UCU Cardinals in the semis.

This time they are showing a new spirit of scrapping for results and are unbeaten in five league games thus far. The league is now bigger with 16 clubs, four more than previous seasons, taking part hence the introduction of a playoff round (last eight). However, for women's football to grow, it can't depend on the elite league and auxiliary regional leagues below it alone.

Plenty of female footballers pass through schools but most fade away after secondary schools, mainly because beyond the leagues that can't accommodate them all, there is no platform for continuity at universities and in the wider football community.

Development programmes

The heads of women football in the country have continued to arrest the need for games by continuing to support tournaments like Mama Becca, Women's Day Cup and Independence Cup, which was held in Busembatia, among others.

Just last Friday, Crested Cranes midfielder Jean Sseninde, added a development programme and tournament of her own as women try to create a bevy of opportunities for the under privileged girls that can't participate in the Elite League over financial handicaps.