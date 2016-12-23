Africa: Town Vs Village Christmas Celebrations

Photo: Daily Monitor

In rural areas the spirit of togetherness is more visible as they celebrate Christmas Day.

analysis

Most people would rather spend their festive season upcountry than in the city for numerous reasons, some personal and others traditional.

Richard Mudebo, a businessman is running up and down, looking for money to transport his two families to his village in Sironko District, as has been the norm since time memorial. The children and his two wives are excited for they are certain people in the villages take Christmas more seriously than those in towns.

Mudebo shares: "Sometimes the 'pockets are dry' but I cannot tell them we are staying in Bukoto for Christmas because they are always anxious. So I have to hustle to transport all of them and do the shopping, sometimes at 'gun point'".

Why village?

Many claim that while in the village, you enjoy the peace and quiet. You also get to breathe fresh air and spend without having to worry about the hiked prices.

Cyrus Malemo, Mudebo's eldest son prefers the village because he is sure to meet his cousins, grandparents, childhood friends and all the people he only gets to talk to on phone. He is also braced to cause mischief minus worrying about all the rules imposed by his father when in town.

Long celebration

In the village, Christmas is celebrated all week up to the D-day. The Eve is celebrated in style; they slaughter pigs on December 23 and families are assured of eating pork in all forms. Cows and goats are then slaughtered on December 24. Villagers (including those from town) head to the butcheries that at that time become too small for the quantities of meat buyers want.

At home, some meat is roasted and some cooked for the day. Most families get to have plenty of it on this day, some for the first or second time in a year. The Mudebos roast about 10kg and call neighbours to share with them, around a pot of malwa. The music too never stops playing in the background.

At this time, the women, including relatives from different villages peel matooke, sort rice, and look for banana leaves. The heap of matooke, which can be mistaken for an anthill, is placed on cooking stones as early as 5am.

In town, Lilian Zalwango, a law clerk says preparations start in the morning and the quantities of food are not as exaggerated. By 10am, all kinds of food are ready. Families then dress up in their 'Christmas' best and head to church. In the village, there is colour and pomp everywhere. Church is decorated with blue and green toilet paper, banana stems, and all forms of fresh flowers.

The service can be mistaken for a fashion show. Men and women alike silently show off the latest designs. The children do not settle in their detached Sunday school service. They roam about in the compound, comparing clothes.

Families only return home at 1pm to warm their sauce and serve an assortment of food and drinks. For some, this is the only time they get to experience "self-service" and drink soda. It is also not just a small family seated around the dining area like in town, here it is a "full house" and certainly compound.

Jennifer Nalumansi, a housewife says in the village, food tastes natural and uniquely delicious, "Maybe because we are used to eating 'good food' in town'".

According to Joseph Lukwago, in town, there are many people of the same class so no one is recognised or given special attention, so the village lets him spend his money (which is not a lot by the way) and he still comes off as a rich man who will leave behind memories that could earn him a mayoral seat in the next elections.

"In town you will buy friends and relatives crates and crates of beer but they will still look at it as a normal thing. Besides I am always in the bar, so I only feel it's Christmas season when in a village bar or around a pot of malwa, with my pipe," he explains.

While the women form small gossiping groups and some visit relatives, men too get engrossed in small talk in drinking places. But Lydia Mutonyi says Christmas celebrations are a children's thing to a larger extent, which explains their excitement.

"This is the time they move from shop to shop playing with colourful balloons and buying all sorts of candies. They are everywhere-- in pairs or groups. They blow their lungs into the balloons and throw them in the air."

Some save for this day in order to check into video halls where they part with entry fee of Shs200. The teenagers use this time to court since there is less or no supervision from parents. They return home at around 10pm. At that time, Christmas is literally wrapped for the children.

Adults extend the celebrations to midnight or 2am, drinking beer, local brew and all forms of alcohol, while chatting away. In town, returning from the club or bar marks the end of celebrations.