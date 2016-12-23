Uganda: On-Job Training Will Reduce Graduate Unemployment

opinion

Graduate unemployment in Uganda is stale news. The soaring figures of unemployed graduates are not new either. Every year, both public and private universities release more than 400,000 graduates into a job market that only has 90,000 jobs, according to figures from the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Many employers in the public sector insist on employing skilled human resource but are not willing to hone the skills of fresh graduates.

It's not too late to explore options on how to skill graduates. On-job training could be the missing link in reducing graduate unemployment. Both the public and private sector should start appreciating on-job training as a way of identifying potential employees.

Several corporate companies have developed comprehensive graduate-training-programmes which have helped build the capacity of fresh graduates. Revenue Authority also has a graduate training programme that enrols more than 100 graduates each year and trains them in a wide range of work done by the government tax collector.

Other government agencies should also adopt such best practices, and in case limited by resources, the government should deliberately appropriate resources. Higher institutions of learning should also get interested in starting collaborations with the public and private sectors to strengthen graduate training. While such collaborations may exist already, they need to be publicised and broadened.

The Uganda Vision 2040 - the country's long-term development plan - envisages a strong labour force that can act as an enabling factor to help the country leapfrog from a lower-income to a middle-income status.

It further identifies skilling or training as a means of equipping the labour force with appropriate skills required for sustainable production. I hope such initiatives (if they are there) can be tapped into by our graduates.

Apart from reducing the rate of unemployment burden, on job trainings could also help both private and public enterprises save costs spent on imported human labour that do work equivalent to what can be done by local trained personnel.

Mr Walusansa is a commonwealth correspondent in Uganda.