Uganda: Invest in Research to Match Changing Market Trends

opinion

I read through a recent publication; Professional Accountants - The Future, which I found very insightful and could be an eye opener to all professional accountants and those that seek to take a career in the accounting profession. I realised that with the new innovations coming in and in tomorrow's world, if you are not creative and digital, you will become extinct.

This global report points to key drivers that will impact the accounting profession technically, ethically and eventually influence the interpersonal skills and competencies that will be vital to match the evolutionary changes in the accounting profession.

Professional accountants need to develop and demonstrate the ability to combine their technical knowledge, skills and abilities with interpersonal behaviours and qualities in order to fill gaps in the six major technical areas such as audit and assurance, corporate reporting, financial management, strategic planning, performance management, tax and governance, risk and ethics.

Taking such a strategic direction, the accounting profession will demonstrate potential in shaping the financial sectors and the economy towards the changes in business practices, geographies, roles, responsibilities and regulations that will emerge before 2025.

Ugandan accountancy technocrats require knowledge of new models for business, funding sources, payments, services and production. Some need to become expert users of relevant emerging technologies for example the use of smart software, video and social media to improve collaboration, disclosure, presentation and stakeholder engagement.

Therefore, organisations have to think ahead and as a result, invest in research. I think it is important for accountants to implement the Sustainable Development Goals with a sense of opportunity and purpose based on an accurate evaluation of where the world stands now. More so, according to the report, the new normals in accountancy will be caused by reaction to regulation, technology transformation and its impact on business and the opportunities and challenges brought about by globalisation.

Most professional accountants will experience the influence of the rising profile of tax, greater emphasis on tax transparency, and increases in government tax action and information sharing. As harmonisation of principles of accounting and business standards increase, so will the global mobility of qualified professional accountants, along with the need to build ethnically and culturally diverse teams.

The findings could not have been more timely in providing insights to professional accounts on the skills and knowledge that will be critical to navigate the changes that will most impact the profession in the coming years. From increasing globalisation and regulation, digitisation, strategy and most importantly people skills.

These findings, will serve as a guide to any professional accountant looking to ensure that they remain both relevant and impactful in an ever-changing world.