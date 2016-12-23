Africa: Equip Private Health Facilities to Promptly Report Disease Outbreaks

Photo: Daily Monitor

Patients in a hospital.

opinion

In public health, failure to promptly report a suspected disease outbreak may mean exposure and death for hundreds, thousands or even millions of people. Such was the case with the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, believed to have killed 'five times more than all other known Ebola outbreaks combined', because of no established surveillance and early warning systems to quickly capture unusual health events.

The BBC reports that 'more than 21 months on from the first confirmed case recorded, over 11,000 people died.'

Nevertheless, this year's Yellow Fever outbreak in Uganda, which was contained in less than six months is one piece of good news that demonstrated the importance of timely disease reporting and follow up on basic community health observations. We were able to nip the outbreak in the bud-registering only three deaths and containing the outbreak in just five-months, compared to a similar, almost-yearlong outbreak in Angola, which was exported to neighbouring DR Congo-killing more than 400 people in total.

Our secret? Systematic detection, outbreak verification, real time alerts, and rapid response. We embarked on case finding, referral and management long before there was even a diagnosis. This helped in combating known risks, unexpected events, and improving national preparedness for a disease with global potential for spread. As such, for a ministry (of health-MOH), which has recently come under criticism over staffing, logistical and financial accountability challenges, kudos for the Yellow Fever response are in order.

With both web-based and mobile reporting platforms right from the community through Village Health Teams, health facilities, District Health Information System (DHIS), to the Public Health Emergency Operation's Centre (PHEOC)-thanks to the US Centers for Disease (CDC), MoH effectively coordinated investigation of the outbreak within 24 hours of initial case notification.

CDC, has enhanced MoH's existing communications and information system for outbreak preparedness and response, by developing and operationalizing the PHEOC, modelled on its own EOC at its headquarters in Atlanta in the US. The emergency center is breaking down the traditional paper-based reporting of data with associated delays, boosting timely decision making and response, during disease outbreaks. With the PHEOC, the role of individuals and communities has never been more recognised-whether through a simple text, phone call, walk-in report, or a media report of 'strange disease... .'

However, the role of health facilities in systematically collecting data to support outbreak detection remains critical. Unfortunately, a number of health facilities, especially private for profit facilities do not keep proper health records to support epidemiological surveillance.

Kampala City alone has about 589 health facilities-34 (six per cent) public, 42 (seven per cent) private not for profit and the rest are private for profit. In 2015/2016 financial year, only 35.3 per cent and 43.4 per cent of the private for profit and private not for profit health facilities were able to submit their weekly epidemiological reports respectively. Not only that, of the 3,414,649 total Out Patient Department attendances, only 31.4 per cent (1,070,610) were from public health facilities.

Considering that majority of Kampala dwellers seek treatment in private facilities, most of the epidemic prone diseases are going unreported, which makes it difficult for city health authorities to predict and plan for any disease outbreak.

It is important that surveillance requirements for health facilities, especially participation of private health care providers be strengthened, if not enforced, for sound and reliable information to be the foundation of decision-making across the health system. In an outbreak situation, nobody is ear-marked for protection. We are all vulnerable. It is our responsibility, both as individuals or health service providers to report and document unusual health events for timely decision making and response.

Mr Ogwal is a Fellow on the CDC-funded Field Epidemiology Track Program implemented by the Ministry of Health and Makerere University School of Public Health.