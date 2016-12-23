Uganda: Listen to Mutebile On Money Printing Deal

editorial

Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija, when contacted by Daily Monitor over a disagreement they have with Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile over a proposal to start printing money in the country, was keen to assure all and sundry that he calls the shots on the economy. Mr Kasaija was quoted by Daily Monitor yesterday as saying: "Am I obliged to go with his (Mutebile's) advice? He is not my boss; he is my adviser and I am the minister of Finance. I am in charge of the economy."

Mr Mutebile opposes a proposal to print money in the country, even if our information shows the President has okayed it. We shall not dwell on who between the Minister of Finance and the Governor of Bank of Uganda (BoU) takes precedence. We think that whereas the law guarantees the independence of BoU, that independence is not absolute; and certainly not absolute as to give the Governor precedence over the minister and/or President in a matter like this.

Be that as it may, however, it is important to seriously listen to Mr Mutebile on this matter. He has had a long career as Uganda's leading technocrat on the economy now; and he was the chief technocrat at the Ministry of Finance before joining BoU.

The last time on record when Mr Mutebile's advice was ignored - in the run-up to the 2011 elections - the country experienced serious economic disruptions. Against Mr Mutebile's advice, the country's foreign exchange reserves were drawn down and Uganda borrowed against the yet-to-be tapped oil to buy fighter jets from Russia. Inflation rose after the election and the country was hit by the Walk-to-Work protests.

This is not to say, of course, that Mr Mutebile does not make mistakes and he is always alright. In fact, we are aware that he has been heavily criticised by some economists for what they see as his single-minded pursuit of market economics.

Our point, however, is that Mr Mutebile is a seasoned technocrat of the shape that is nearly lacking in this country. When he warns that printing money in the country could compromise the security of the currency or even be unsustainable in terms of cost due to low volumes of money to be printed, he should not be dismissed in the form that Mr Kasaija has done.

We take it that the Governor speaks advisedly, having benefitted from the counsel of leading economists at BoU and beyond. We fear that should the government fail to listen to its leading technocrats and make political decisions clothed in economics, it may land the country in trouble.

The issue: Governor Mutebile's advice on money printing.

Our view: Mr Mutebile is a seasoned technocrat of the shape that is nearly lacking in this country. When he warns that printing money in the country could compromise the security of the currency or even be unsustainable in terms of cost due to low volumes of money to be printed, he should not be dismissed.