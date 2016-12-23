Uganda: Vipers to Unveil Stadium With CAF Game

Kampala — Vipers' Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture against Volcan Club of Comoros could become the first international fixture to be held at St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

According to facility proprietor and former Fufa president Lawrence Mulindwa, they are targeting the fixture that Vipers will host on the February 10-12 weekend with the Uganda Premier League second round expected to start around the same time. "The surface is ready and we hope this one month (January) will be enough. We are committed to putting in place what Caf and Fifa Require; proper dressing rooms, a gym and so on," Mulindwa said.

He made the remarks at a function to show the progress of the stadium in Kitende yesterday.

"I will continue with my commitment to soccer development. We are using our meager savings. To have a stadium on this land is a sacrifice and we are not showing off," he said before delving into challenges encountered in building the stadium.

"We have been affected by fluctuations in prices because we pay in dollars. We started buying building materials when the dollar rate was Shs3,100 but it is now Shs3,700."

Mulindwa also stated his belief in government goodwill being a key component in fuelling sports development in the country.

"Government might not come directly and give you money. It may be in the form of interest free loans. If government can give tax holidays to foreigners who open supermarkets it could as well be possible for a person contributing to sports development. ," he added. In a wide ranging meeting that also featured a press tour of the stadium located just opposite St Mary's Kitende College, Mulindwa expressed gratitude to government for awarding him a medal for his contribution to sports.

"It might not be costly but the gesture is important in encouraging others. If you don't give Mulindwa, who will you give?" joked the owner of eight-time Copa Coca Cola schools' champions Kitende.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Preliminary Round (Feb 10-12, 2017)

KCCA vs. Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

Caf Confederations Cup

Preliminary round (Feb 10-12, 2017)

Vipers vs. Volcan Club (Comoros)