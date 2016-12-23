23 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Don't Spend Christmas Alone, You Will Die

opinion By Janet Napio

Last Christmas, I was so in love with me. So much that I spent the day with myself. I know! It is not acceptable. In fact, it is criminal to spend Christmas alone.

I have since repented; I swear I will never do it again. I lied to everyone that I was at the other's place when in fact, I was home eyeballing the telly.

I felt extremely guilty, not because I had lied, but because I had broken the unwritten law. The one that states: "On Christmas, thou shalt not be by thyself. Thou shalt put on a happy dress and seek out family and friends, honour lunch, dinner and in-between invitations, engage in communal laughing, and eat like you might die if you stop.

The only time you are allowed to spend Christmas and the general holiday season alone is if you are far from family and friends and can't travel, if you have a contagious disease, or are simply a spoilt Grinch.

It is hard to break tradition. Since we were little, Christmas was a family affair. We stole a tree from a neighbour's fence, planted it in a bucket and decorated it with toilet paper, balloons and other shiny things whose names I don't know.

Then our hair was plaited or hot combed, new clothes were bought. On the morning of Christmas, we sauntered to church all shinny in our new plastic shoes, before coming back home to eat all day like little fools. So you see getting together is an age-old tradition.

Everyone knows someone who knows someone who knows how to cook and has chairs in their living room. So don't be alone. If no one invites you, invite yourself! Sometimes, you have to be shameless.

But if you choose to gatecrash, make sure you are carrying something, probably food or drinks to add to the menu. That way your host won't be mad that you have gatecrashed.

Christmas is not the time to have 'me time'. Save all that philosophical yada yada for later.

So what if you don't believe in the Christmas story, it's still a season to relax and catch up with family and wear those weird t-shirts to work, without anyone pointing fingers.

Enjoy, mix, mingle, eat, and drink. Be happy, at least force a smile, the heart usually catches up after sometime.

Don't get worried about Christmas presents. After all it is not compulsory that you should receive or get.

But woe unto you who are stingy and yet you love to receive. Or you who gives worn-out clothes, with holes in the armpits and dirty collars and shriveled shoes as Christmas presents.

May the Grinch that stole Christmas kidnap you.

Well, me I am still in love with myself, so much that I intend to share some of me with my family and friends this Christmas.

There shall be no lie-telling this time but lots of communal teething, eating and drowning in drink (milkJ). Merry Christmas and happy holidays.

