23 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: An Ordinary Ugandan Christmas

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Godfrey Lugaaju

Christmas in Uganda is a joyful season. The different cities around are decorated and lights spread all over, most evidently in Kampala.

It is a time people will flock to churches like never before, a time of self-meditation, reflection and doing all it takes to remain in sync with what God requires (it is ideally a day many people try to connect with God.

On this day, people carry with them the hope that Jesus is alive in their lives.

The mere mention of the word Christmas to a Ugandan sparks off several opinions.

These range from festivities to merry making to spiritual uplifting.

For Geraldine Nassanga a clinical officer at Mulago hospital, being surrounded by family and friends, enjoying the peaceful day, and savouring the food is what she knows Christmas for.

"I have always had my Christmas celebrations with my family and friends. With the busy schedules throughout the year, it is the only day we get together and have fun that comes with the day," she says.

The exciting mood in the city around the holidays is what catches most people's attention. The streets are filled with all kinds of people roaming around for different reasons which range from theft to doing business.

"Shopping is my major deal when it comes to the festive season, I tend to spend a lot on shopping simply because of the juicy good deals offered in the different shopping malls around town," says Everesto Kiyingi, a teacher.

When it comes to feeding, matooke, a staple food in Uganda coupled with chicken and rice are among everyone's favourite dishes on this day.

"Everybody knows Christmas is a day where we are going to eat and there is a lot of good food. My favourite thing to cook is matooke, though it is tiresome and leaves my fingers very messy. I wake up early Christmas morning to make a lot of it before going to church. When I return, I spend the whole afternoon and evening enjoying the food with my family," Phina Namboggo a housewife, shares.

"After all the eating, I like to rest. I think that an afternoon nap is a common tradition enjoyed by many around the world on Christmas day," Namboggo adds.

Jimmy Muhangi, a social worker in his late 20s, muses about the change he senses in people's demeanor during Christmas time.

"Around the Christmas holidays, everybody is joyful and in good spirits even when they have problems. People are very open and social, so you can talk to anyone since everybody is happy. It's a happy time and the best time you can confide in someone with full trust because of the religious mood in place," he says.

Some people take advantage of the quiet day to rest and put off the stress and kill the fatigue that comes with the day's preparation as they enjoy sharing gifts, and sending messages.

Uganda

Power Distributor Umeme Acquires U.S.$45 Million Loan for Expansion

Power distributor Umeme has approved additional borrowing of $45m (Shs165b) to further expansion around the country. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.