Uganda: An Ordinary Ugandan Christmas

Christmas in Uganda is a joyful season. The different cities around are decorated and lights spread all over, most evidently in Kampala.

It is a time people will flock to churches like never before, a time of self-meditation, reflection and doing all it takes to remain in sync with what God requires (it is ideally a day many people try to connect with God.

On this day, people carry with them the hope that Jesus is alive in their lives.

The mere mention of the word Christmas to a Ugandan sparks off several opinions.

These range from festivities to merry making to spiritual uplifting.

For Geraldine Nassanga a clinical officer at Mulago hospital, being surrounded by family and friends, enjoying the peaceful day, and savouring the food is what she knows Christmas for.

"I have always had my Christmas celebrations with my family and friends. With the busy schedules throughout the year, it is the only day we get together and have fun that comes with the day," she says.

The exciting mood in the city around the holidays is what catches most people's attention. The streets are filled with all kinds of people roaming around for different reasons which range from theft to doing business.

"Shopping is my major deal when it comes to the festive season, I tend to spend a lot on shopping simply because of the juicy good deals offered in the different shopping malls around town," says Everesto Kiyingi, a teacher.

When it comes to feeding, matooke, a staple food in Uganda coupled with chicken and rice are among everyone's favourite dishes on this day.

"Everybody knows Christmas is a day where we are going to eat and there is a lot of good food. My favourite thing to cook is matooke, though it is tiresome and leaves my fingers very messy. I wake up early Christmas morning to make a lot of it before going to church. When I return, I spend the whole afternoon and evening enjoying the food with my family," Phina Namboggo a housewife, shares.

"After all the eating, I like to rest. I think that an afternoon nap is a common tradition enjoyed by many around the world on Christmas day," Namboggo adds.

Jimmy Muhangi, a social worker in his late 20s, muses about the change he senses in people's demeanor during Christmas time.

"Around the Christmas holidays, everybody is joyful and in good spirits even when they have problems. People are very open and social, so you can talk to anyone since everybody is happy. It's a happy time and the best time you can confide in someone with full trust because of the religious mood in place," he says.

Some people take advantage of the quiet day to rest and put off the stress and kill the fatigue that comes with the day's preparation as they enjoy sharing gifts, and sending messages.