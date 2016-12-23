23 December 2016

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Sudan: 109 Chinese Peacekeepers Depart for Sudan's Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Beijing — A Chinese engineering team consisting of 109 peacekeepers departed Beijing Capital International Airport in a UN chartered plane to Sudan's Darfur on Wednesday for a one-year peacekeeping mission.

The peacekeepers are part of a 225-member team, which is the 13th group to be sent to the Darfur region. The rest of the team is scheduled to depart on Dec. 27.

The team will take on a number of tasks, including building makeshift airports, roads, bridges and defense works.

China now has more than 2,000 peacekeepers serving in UN missions in nine regions, including South Sudan, the Darfur region of Sudan, Mali and Liberia.

Sudan

Britain Contributes U.S.$3.7 Million for Supporting South Sudanese Refugees in Sudan

Britain has contributed 3 million pounds (approximately 3.7 million USD) to respond to the critical needs of more than… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.