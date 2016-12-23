22 December 2016

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Troops Withdrawn From IEC Headquarters

By Aja Musu Bah Daffeh

Soldiers that occupied the Headquarters of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) have been withdrawn. When this reporter visited the IEC Headquarters yesterday 20 December, 2016 she saw no sign of the armed soldiers and Police Intervention Unit (PIU) personnel who had been sending away IEC officials who tried to enter the premises.

Although a security guard could be seen at the entrance, there was no evidence that Election House (as the headquarters is known) has started operation.

It was earlier reported that IEC staff were not allowed inside their offices. An IEC official had then disclosed that all the staff who reported to work were asked to go back home including the IEC chairman, and senior IEC officials. No reason was disclosed as why the IEC building was barred and guarded.

A PIU personnel at the time also added that none of the I.E.C. staff who reported for work were allowed to go inside as the gates and doors were locked. Asked whether she knows the reason behind this action, she responded in the negative.

