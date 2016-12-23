22 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Sonatrach-Total Agreement for Construction of Petrochemical Complex

Tagged:

Related Topics

The national hydrocarbon company Sonatrach concluded Thursday, in Algiers, with the French company Total an agreement in petrochemistry on the conducting of a feasibility study for the construction of a world-scale petrochemical complex, announced Sonatrach in a communiqué.

During their meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonatrach Amine Mazouzi and Director General of Total Patrick Pouyanne "agreed to strengthen the partnership and the cooperation on the hydrocarbon chain in Algeria and internationally, confirming the two sides' willingness to strengthen the partnership and give concrete expression to new opportunities for the two companies," added the source.

An agenda was set for the implementation of the actions retained by the two sides during this meeting.

Algeria

AFCON - 31 Pre-Selected Players, Including 4 New, 4 Recalled

The coach of the Algerian football team Georges Leekens revealed Thursday, a list of 31 pre-selected players ahead of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.