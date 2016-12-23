The national hydrocarbon company Sonatrach concluded Thursday, in Algiers, with the French company Total an agreement in petrochemistry on the conducting of a feasibility study for the construction of a world-scale petrochemical complex, announced Sonatrach in a communiqué.

During their meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonatrach Amine Mazouzi and Director General of Total Patrick Pouyanne "agreed to strengthen the partnership and the cooperation on the hydrocarbon chain in Algeria and internationally, confirming the two sides' willingness to strengthen the partnership and give concrete expression to new opportunities for the two companies," added the source.

An agenda was set for the implementation of the actions retained by the two sides during this meeting.