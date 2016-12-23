Algeria: Road Accidents - Decrease in Number of Deaths in First 11 Months of 2016

The number of persons killed in road accidents in the first eleven months of 2016 has decreased by more than 12% compared to the same period last year, announced Thursday the National center for road prevention and security.

3,718 have lost their lives during the first eleven months of 2016, down by 12.87% compared with the same period last year.

The number of injured also soared to 41,554 victims, down by 20.70%, said the same source.

The number of road accidents, which hit 27,168 accidents, decreased compared the same period of 2016, down by 17.48%.